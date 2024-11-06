Approximately 160 million Americans decide between Harris, Trump

(MENAFN) In today’s (or yesterday’s) election, approximately 160 million Americans will decide between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, determining the future course of U.S. policy for the next four years. Their decision will not only affect domestic issues but also have profound implications for the Middle East, which is currently in turmoil.



For Israel, Trump's loss is seen as vital. His support for isolationism and nationalism, as well as his alignment with far-right ideologies, threatens to undermine international systems and norms that are crucial to Israel's security. A victory could embolden Israel’s government to push forward with controversial policies, including judicial reforms, West Bank settlement expansions, and the extension of occupations in Gaza and Lebanon. His inflammatory remarks about Palestinians, his bizarre claim that the October 7 massacre would not have happened under his watch, and his inconsistent messaging to different audiences reflect his true stance on the conflict in Gaza and Lebanon.



The notable contrast in support between Trump’s Israeli backing and the overwhelming support Harris receives from American Jews (with two-thirds of them favoring her) can be attributed to the firsthand experience of anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and authoritarian rhetoric that defined Trump’s presidency. American Jews are particularly attuned to the racial and religious division fueled by his speeches and policies.

