J&K Assembly Passes Resolution To Restore Article 370 Amid Uproar By BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Nov 6 (IANS) The Jammu & Kashmir legislative Assembly passed a for the restoration of Article 370 amid an uproar on Wednesday.

The resolution was moved by the Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary and NC leader and Sakina Masood seconded the move. The resolution was moved by the on the third day of the Assembly's current session.

BJP leader Sunil Sharma, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, resented the move strongly holding that when the business of the house was a debate on the Lt Governor's address, how could the government move such a resolution.

The resolution moved by the government said,“This Assembly reaffirms the importance of the special and Constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and expresses concern over the unilateral removal."

“This Assembly calls upon the Government of India to initiate dialogue with elected representatives of people of J&K for restoration of special status, Constitutional guarantees and to work out the Constitutional mechanisms for restoring these provisions. This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of J&K,” it added.

The move evoked strong opposition and uproar from BJP leader, Sunil Sharma, who said amid din in the house,“When business was about discussion on Lt Governor's address, how this resolution?” he asked.

Independent MLAs Sheikh Khurshid Ahmed, Shabir Ahmad, Sajad Lone of the People's Conference (PC) and three MLAs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supported the resolution.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather put the motion to vote and it was passed by the majority of the house.

Chaos continued in the Assembly after which the Speaker adjourned the house the 15 minutes.

The passing of the resolution seeking restoration of statehood to J&K by the ruling NC would constitutionally have little impact, but at the political level, the passing of the resolution has brought the J&K government into direct confrontation with the Centre.

Articles 370 and 35A were abrogated by the country's Parliament on August 5, 2019, and the power of the Parliament to do so was upheld by a Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court.