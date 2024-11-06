ROTANA PROMOTES TIMUR ILGAZ TO NEW AREA GENERAL MANAGER FOR DUBAI & NORTHERN EMIRATES

(MENAFN- Click On Group) Rotana Hotels & Resorts, one of the Top 10 largest hotel chains in the Middle East according to Forbes Middle East, has announced the promotion of Mr Timur Ilgaz to the role of Area General Manager – Dubai & Northern Emirates.



With a distinguished career spanning over 38 years in the hospitality industry, Ilgaz brings a wealth of experience and leadership excellence to his new position, marking a new milestone in his extensive journey with Rotana. His visionary approach and strong commercial acumen have been key to his many achievements as illustrated by the numerous industry accolades he received, including being named "Best General Manager of the Year" on several occasions.



Since joining the Rotana family in 2007 as General Manager of Jumeirah Rotana, Ilgaz has demonstrated exceptional leadership and business acumen across six properties in the UAE. His contributions have been instrumental in the successful pre-openings and management of some of the most iconic properties, including Amwaj Rotana, Jumeirah Beach, and his current cluster role overseeing Arjaan by Rotana Dubai Media City, Centro Barsha, and Edge DAMAC Hills 2.



"I am honoured to take on this new challenge with Rotana, a brand I have proudly served for nearly two decades”, said Ilgaz, commenting on his new promotion, adding: “I look forward to carrying on with our journey of excellence and delivering the unparalleled Rotana experience across the UAE."



The new promotion to Area General Manager reflects Rotana’s recognition of Ilgaz’s outstanding ability to drive profitability, enhance guest satisfaction, and consistently provide top-tier service across multiple properties.



In his new role, Ilgaz will oversee Rotana properties’ operations across Dubai and the Northern Emirates, ensuring that each hotel under his leadership continues to uphold the brand’s promise of delivering remarkable guest experiences. His extensive international experience, with a background in Turkey, Canada, Europe, and Asia, combined with his expertise in strategic sales, marketing, and executive management, will further support Rotana’s growth in the region, confirming the chain’s positioning as a leader in the ever-evolving hospitality landscape.









