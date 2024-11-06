Trump Wins Key State N.Carolina In Blow To Harris: US Media

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: former president Donald is projected to win North Carolina, the first of seven battleground states called in Tuesday's election, US networks said.

CNN, NBC and ABC News all called the race in Trump's favour in the southeastern state, which he also won in the 2020 election.



Trump at 211 electoral votes, Harris at 153: US Harris or Trump? US election heads for cliffhanger

