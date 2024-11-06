عربي


Trump Wins Key State N.Carolina In Blow To Harris: US Media

11/6/2024 12:19:37 AM

Washington: Republican former president Donald trump is projected to win North Carolina, the first of seven battleground states called in Tuesday's election, US networks said.

CNN, NBC and ABC News all called the race in Trump's favour in the southeastern state, which he also won in the 2020 election.

