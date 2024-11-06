Donald Trump Takes Lead In Swing States

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- candidate Donald continued to lead with 198 electoral votes, ahead of candidate Kamala Harris - 109 votes, while vote counting continues in the presidential race.

Preliminary results show Trump winning the states of Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska, Ohio, and Texas.

While Harris has won Vermont, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, Illinois, and New York, according to reports.

Americans are now waiting for the results from seven battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, Where the Arab voters, frustrated with the current administration's policies regarding the occupation war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Under the Electoral College system, each candidate needs to secure 270 out of 538 electoral votes to win the presidency. (pickup previous)

rg







MENAFN06112024000071011013ID1108855339