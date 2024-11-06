Kuwait Applies To Join Kigali Amendment To Montreal Protocol

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- The Permanent Mission of the State of Kuwait to the United Nations tabled the instrument of joining the 2016 Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer to the Office of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The move is a formal measure under the 1985 Vienna for the Protection of the Ozone Layer, providing that UN Secretary-General is the depository of the Convention, Kuwait mission noted in a statement to KUNA on Tuesday evening.

It signals a step forward by the State of Kuwait towards reducing the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), according to the statement.

Under the Kigali Amendment, actions to limit the use of HFCs are expected to prevent the emissions of up to 105 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent of greenhouse gases, helping to avoid up to 0.5 degree Celsius of global temperature rise by 2100. (end)

rg









MENAFN06112024000071011013ID1108855338