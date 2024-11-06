Vote-Counting Process Commences In Seven US Swing States

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Polling stations in seven swing states closed and the process began to determine the next President of the United States.

The results from the "battle ground" states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, and North Carolina are still undermined and remains to be seen whether it would be leaning towards the Kamala Harris or Donald Trump.

No initial results were announced from the swing states yet, however, on the "Truth Social" affirmed it was essential to win in Pennsylvania in specific, claiming that there was fraud in the voting process occurring in the city of Philadelphia.

Arizona has 11 votes in the Electoral College, Georgia has 16, Michigan has 15, Nevada has six, North Carolinian has 16, and Wisconsin has 10.

Former President Trump won all swinging states in the 2016 elections expect for Nevada against Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton.

In the 2020 elections, current President Joe Biden won all swing states expect for North Carolina.

A Presidential candidate needs 270 of 534 seats to win the Electoral College votes. (pickup previous)

