The US Pivot To Africa Is Not Working

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In the coming decades, few regions will be as important to the world's as Sub-Saharan Africa.

Stretching from the deserts of the Sahel to the shores of the Cape it encompasses the majority of African countries.

The soil of countries like the Republic of the Congo, Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali holds an abundance of natural resources, including lithium, cobalt, gold, titanium and uranium – all critical to the production of next-generation batteries and the operation of small nuclear reactors that will decide the technological arms' race in artificial intelligence.

This nearly unparalleled wealth in critical materials is the reason why Russia has been aggressively pushing into the region, using both private military companies such as the notorious Wagner Group and state-owned companies including the Russian nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, which is expanding its footprint across the continent by becoming a partner to multiple African governments in their drive for energy diversification.

In its quest for greater influence across the continent, Russia is steadily dislodging France, a traditional security partner of many African nations. Yet France's loss in influence has also opened up worrying opportunities for Iran. Tehran is currently trying to purchase 1800 tons of uranium yellow cake from Niger that could significantly contribute to its nuclear program.

This confluence of macroeconomic and geopolitical factors has made Africa a vital national security interest of the United States and securing American leadership on the continent is an objective that in theory should enjoy broad bipartisan support across the aisle.

However, much like the botched retreat from Afghanistan, it was less in the intention and more in the strategic execution of this“pivot to Africa” that the Biden administration has been failing not only America but also our African friends and partners.

The current US government outlined a four-point strategic agenda for Sub-Saharan Africa in a paper published by the White House in August 2022. According to this document, America's goal was to“foster openness and open societies,”“deliver democracy and security dividends,”“advance pandemic recovery and economic opportunity” and“support conservation, climate adaptation, and a just energy transition.”