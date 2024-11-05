Hussein Irbid Extends Lead With Decisive Win Over Wihdat
Date
11/5/2024 11:25:45 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Hussein irbid secured a commanding 3-1 victory over Wihdat in a closely contested match at Al Hassan Stadium on Friday, further solidifying their position in the CFI Professional football League .
The match started with Hussein taking the lead in the 16th minute: Right-back Adham Qurashi scored the opener after receiving a well-timed pass from Aref Haj. Wihdat responded quickly, equalising just five minutes later when Ibrahim Sabra capitalised on a rebound from goalkeeper Yazid Abu Layla in the 21st minute.
In the second half, Hussein regained the lead after five minutes, when a foul in the box resulted in a penalty. Aref Haj stepped up to take the spot-kick and made no mistake, restoring Hussein's advantage. The two sides continued to push forward, and in a decisive moment, Sisa added a third goal with a powerful long-range shot, bringing the final score to 3-1.
With this victory, Hussein climbs to the top of the league standings with 22 points, maintaining an unbeaten record after nine rounds while Wihdat now sits at 17 points.
MENAFN05112024000028011005ID1108855152
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.