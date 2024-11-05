Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Highlights Buntanetap Results At 17Th Clinical Trials On Alzheimer's Disease ('CTAD') 2024 Conference
Two posters were presented by Annovis' President and CEO, Dr. Maria Maccecchini, focusing on the company's lead drug candidate buntanetap and its performance in clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (“AD”).
A leading event for the Alzheimer's research community, CTAD 2024, brought together key members of Pharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and patient advocacy groups to discuss avenues for AD treatment.
Buntanetap has been shown to significantly improve cognition in early AD patients, both ApoE4 carriers and non-carriers, and normalize biomarkers associated with AD pathology.
The company is preparing for Phase 3 clinical trials for buntanetap in early-stage Alzheimer's patients: a 6-month study to confirm symptomatic benefits and an 18-month study to explore disease-modifying effects.
Annovis (NYSE: ANVS) , a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (“AD”) and Parkinson's disease (“PD”), presented two scientific posters at the 17th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (“CTAD”) conference ( ), held between Oct. 29 and Nov. 1 in Marid, Spain.
