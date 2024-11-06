Three Palestinians Killed By Israeli Gunfire In West Bank: Health Ministry

(MENAFN- IANS) Ramallah, Nov 6 (IANS) Three Palestinian men were killed by Israeli gunfire in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

Local sources and witnesses said Israeli fired live ammunition at a car after ramming it with a military vehicle to force it to stop. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirmed that its workers transported the bodies of two men from inside the vehicle to a medical complex in Qabatiya.

A third victim, according to Palestinian security sources, was on the roof of his family's home when Israeli soldiers shot him. He was taken to Al-Razi Hospital in Jenin, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Israeli military has not yet commented on the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

These latest deaths bring the total number of Palestinians killed in the northern West Bank to seven since Tuesday morning. Earlier, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported that four others were killed in Israeli airstrikes and gunfire in Jenin and Tubas.

In a separate statement on Tuesday, the Israeli army said its drone had targeted an armed cell near Qabatiya.

Tensions in the West Bank have escalated significantly since October 7, 2023, with more than 760 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire and shelling, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.