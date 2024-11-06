Cholera Cases In Sudan Rise To 30,880, Dengue Fever To 6,011: Health Ministry

(MENAFN- IANS) Sudan, Nov 6 (IANS) The number of cholera infection cases in Sudan has climbed to 30,880, while dengue fever cases reached 6,011.

"The cholera epidemiological situation report revealed the registration of 138 new cases, including two deaths, bringing the total to 30,880 cases, including 887 deaths," Sudan's said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry said 72 out of the 138 new cases were recorded in Gedaref State in Sudan.

In addition, 91 new cases of dengue fever were reported, all in Kassala State, raising the total number of dengue fever cases in the country to 6,011, including 12 deaths.

Kassala State is experiencing high rates of both cholera and dengue fever, attributed to waves of displacement from the Gezira region in Sudan, as noted by Al-Fadil Mohamed Mahmoud, director general of the ministry's Health Emergencies and Epidemic Control Department, Xinhua news agency reported.

The marked increase in cholera and dengue cases is part of a broader health crisis in Sudan, where fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has raged since April 2023. Other epidemic diseases, including malaria and measles, have also been spreading.

The ongoing conflict in Sudan has resulted in over 24,850 deaths and displaced millions of people, according to the latest estimates from international organisations.