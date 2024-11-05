Philadelphia District Attorney Denies Trump's Fraud Claims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said on Tuesday that there is no factual basis whatsoever of candidate Donald Trump's claim of election fraud in Philadelphia, the largest city in Pennsylvania State.

"My response to Trump's unfounded allegation of cheating in Philly's general election: The only talk about massive cheating has come from one of the candidates, Donald J. Trump," Krasner wrote on his X account.

His statement came after claimed on Truth social website that Philadelphia is experiencing voter fraud, calling law enforcements to intervene immediately.

CNN reported that Philadelphia Police Department did not know of any issues with voting that required law enforcement assistance.

Pennsylvania is a crucial state in the US election, holding 19 electoral votes that could determine the winner of the presidential race.

Polling stations have begun closing in some states as Americans vote in presidential and legislative elections to choose a successor to President Joe Biden. (pickup previous)

