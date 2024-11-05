Nium And Partior Partner On Real-Time, Cross-Border Payments, Clearing And Settlement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Nium becomes first fintech to join the blockchain-based network, enabling faster cross-border payments, added reach, and greater transaction transparency

SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium , the leading global infrastructure for real-time cross-border payments, today announced a partnership with Partior,

the blockchain-based fintech for clearing and settlement at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2024. The partnership makes Nium the first fintech payment (PSP) on the Partior network. institutions will be able to connect with Nium via Partior for 24x7, transparent, real-time payouts, clearing, and settlement to over 100 markets worldwide. Importantly, the connection will require no additional API integration work, streamlining what historically took months of resource-intensive work.

This new partnership builds on Nium's recent strategy to connect more networks to its real-time payments' infrastructure. By joining the Partior network, Nium is extending its connectivity to one of the most innovative networks in the industry. Partior's blockchain-powered platform effectively resolves longstanding inefficiencies in global payments, such as settlement delays, high costs, and limited transaction transparency. In today's global landscape, where companies operate around the clock, effective liquidity management is essential for both corporate and financial institutions. This collaboration allows Nium to offer its clients the ability to execute real-time multi-currency payments and Payments versus Payments (PvP) settlements, further simplifying access to its global payments network.

"Nium's partnership with Partior brings us closer to becoming the most connected payments network globally. By integrating with advanced networks, such as Partior, we are ensuring that financial institutions can quickly and easily access our real-time payments infrastructure without the need for complex technical integrations," said Alexandra Johnson, Chief Payments Officer at Nium. "Recognizing how resource-constrained financial institutions are, we're eliminating barriers to using our network and increasing interoperability to deliver on our mission of having seamless and streamlined real-time payments to anyone, anywhere."

Humphrey Valenbreder, Chief Executive Officer at Partior said, "Partnering with Nium marks a significant step in our journey to further advance the global payments landscape. By combining Partior's real-time blockchain settlement network with Nium's vast global reach, we're empowering financial institutions to break down long-standing barriers. Imagine a world where cross-border payments are instantaneous, transparent, and accessible to all. This is the future we're building together."

As part of its continued expansion, Nium's partnership with Partior enhances its ability to facilitate frictionless global transactions and unlock new services such as intra-day FX swaps, cross-currency repos, programmable enterprise liquidity management, and Just-in-Time multi-bank payments for financial institutions worldwide.

Nium's growing network, supported by these strategic partnerships, is setting a new standard for how financial institutions can access and benefit from global payments, paving the way for a more efficient and transparent financial ecosystem.

About Nium

Nium, the leading global infrastructure for real-time cross-border payments, was founded on the mission to deliver the global payments infrastructure of tomorrow, today. With the onset of the global economy, its payments infrastructure is shaping how banks, fintechs, and businesses everywhere collect, convert, and disburse funds instantly across borders. Its payout network supports 100 currencies and spans 220+ markets, 100 of which in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards and collected locally in 40 markets. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries. Nium holds regulatory licenses and authorizations in more than 40 countries, enabling seamless onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance – independent of geography. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore.

About Partior

Partior, the blockchain-based fintech for clearing and settlement, is redefining the way value moves globally. Founded in 2021, Partior is backed by founding shareholders DBS, J.P. Morgan, Standard Chartered, and Temasek, and Series B lead investor Peak XV. Partior is addressing the operating inefficiencies experienced by industry players, including settlement delays, limited transaction transparency and high operating costs, and facilitates the movement of liquidity for financial institutions and their customers. Its network offers real-time multi-currency payments, and Payments versus Payments (PvP) settlement. Additionally, it is exploring new services including Intra-day swaps, Delivery versus Payments (DvP) settlement and enterprise solutions.

