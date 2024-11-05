Cycling Enthusiasts Gear Up For The Upcoming Two-Day 2024 Areti Gran Prix Cyprus

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The vibrant local cycling community INEX CLUB is organizing the 2024 ARETI Gran Prix Cyprus on November 9-10, 2024, in the picturesque coastal city of Limassol, Cyprus. The organizers have designed the exhilarating two-day cycling event to challenge cyclists of all skill levels with two distinct stages, each offering a unique experience.









On day one, cyclists will tackle the 70km Coastal Challenge from Limassol to Pentakomo. This route offers stunning coastal views that showcase the region's natural beauty. On day two, a fast-paced 30km circuit race around Limassol's new port area provides an exciting urban racing experience for both participants and spectators.

Ilnur Zakarin, co-founder of the INEX CLUB, expressed his enthusiasm for the race. "The 2024 Areti Gran Prix Cyprus is a celebration of cycling and our region's beautiful landscapes. We're excited to provide a platform for cyclists to challenge themselves and inspire others to embrace this wonderful sport."

At the end of the race, participants and their supporters will gather at the Finish Line Village, where a lively celebration awaits. According to the INEX team, the village will be filled with refreshments, flags, and inflatables, creating a colorful and welcoming ambiance.

The organizers encourage families and friends to come out and cheer on the cyclists as the 2024 Areti Gran Prix Cyprus will also culminate in an awards ceremony recognizing the outstanding performances of all participants.

Sponsorship and Community Support

The generous sponsorship of ARETI International Group, founded by Igor Makarov makes the 2024 Cyprus Gran Prix possible. A former professional cyclist and member of the UCI Management Committee, Makarov has dedicated his efforts to promoting cycling worldwide.

Makarov's cycling career includes initiatives and involvement with various cycling organizations, such as the Union Européenne de Cyclisme (UEC). He has also supported local charity rides like the "Tour de Broward" and "The Hublot Best Buddies Challenge: Miami."

The former cyclist also founded and sponsored the Katusha Team, a professional cycling team that competed successfully on the World Tour from 2009 to 2019.

Sponsoring the 2024 Areti Gran Prix Cyprus marks Igor Makarov's second collaboration with INEX CLUB, following the successful INEX Charity Ride held earlier this year. As a Cyprus citizen, Makarov is committed to supporting local cycling initiatives and nurturing young Cypriot talent through comprehensive support and training.

"The 2024 Gran Prix Cyprus aims to bring together cycling enthusiasts while inspiring new young talents. We hope this race is not the last but just the start of the continuous development of the sport in the beautiful Cyprus region," Igor Makarov mentions.

About INEX CLUB

Ex-professional cyclists Ilnur Zakarin and Viacheslav Kuznetsov, who have over 20 years of cycling experience, founded the INEX CLUB. They've won big races like the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France and completed over 15 Grand Tours. In 2023, they decided to end their professional careers and transfer their valuable experience and passion to change the cycling world in Cyprus.

