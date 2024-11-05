Kuwait Embassy In France: Arab Week In Paris Mirrors Close Coop. With UNESCO

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- The first Arab Week at the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris marks close cooperation between the Arab world and the UN body, said the Kuwaiti Embassy in France on Tuesday.

This Arab cultural event, held under the auspices of Saudi Arabia, reflects Arab heritage and tradition and shows Arab countries' cultural and human potential, the embassy said in a press releases.

Kuwait's participation in the first-of-its-kind Arab Week at the UNESCO is primarily meant to highlight rich Arab cultural diversity through literature and arts, it added.

Kuwait partook in a pavilion showcasing handicrafts, traditional costumes and traditional dishes, along with a debate on nonmaterial cultural heritage, the embassy pointed out. (end)

