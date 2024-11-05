Kuwait Embassy In France: Arab Week In Paris Mirrors Close Coop. With UNESCO
Date
11/5/2024 7:09:58 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
PARIS, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- The first Arab Week at the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris marks close cooperation between the Arab world and the UN body, said the Kuwaiti Embassy in France on Tuesday.
This Arab cultural event, held under the auspices of Saudi Arabia, reflects Arab heritage and tradition and shows Arab countries' cultural and human potential, the embassy said in a press releases.
Kuwait's participation in the first-of-its-kind Arab Week at the UNESCO is primarily meant to highlight rich Arab cultural diversity through literature and arts, it added.
Kuwait partook in a pavilion showcasing handicrafts, traditional costumes and traditional dishes, along with a debate on nonmaterial cultural heritage, the embassy pointed out. (end)
ma
MENAFN05112024000071011013ID1108854580
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.