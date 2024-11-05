State Budget's General Fund Gets UAH 1.67T In Jan-Oct 2024 Finance Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-October 2024, the general fund of Ukraine's state budget received UAH 1,671.0 billion.

This information was provided on the Finance Ministry's website, Ukrinform reports.

“According to the State Treasury Service, the state budget's general fund received UAH 1,671.0 billion in January-October 2024,” the statement says.

The largest revenues came from UAH 384.2 billion of VAT on imported goods; UAH 222.1 billion of corporate income tax; UAH 207.0 billion of VAT on goods produced in Ukraine; UAH 177.9 billion of personal income tax and military duty; and UAH 170.2 billion of excise tax.

Another important source of state budget revenues was the funds received by Ukraine in the form of international assistance (grants) - UAH 269.2 billion.

In total, the general and special funds of the state budget received UAH 2,347.5 billion in taxes, fees, and other payments in the first ten months of 2024.

In addition, the state budget expenditure for the reporting period was UAH 3,348.3 billion, with UAH 2,656.7 billion coming from the general fund.

In the first ten months of 2024, unified social tax revenues to the pension and social insurance funds totaled UAH 440.8 billion, with UAH 47.8 billion received in October.

As reported by Ukrinform, in October 2024, the state budget's general fund received UAH 128.4 billion in taxes, fees and mandatory payments.