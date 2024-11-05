US Election 2024: Jaiskankar Predicts Shift Towards US Isolationism With Trump Or Harris' Win

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Election 2024: India's foreign S Jaishankar has predicted that whoever wins the United States presidential election today-Donald or Kamala Harris -the US is likely to become“more isolationist,” per a Reuters report.

Speaking at an event in Canberra (Australia) on November 6, Jaishankar said the 2024 election results were“unlikely” to reverse what he called a“long-term trend in US policy,” the report added.

“Probably starting from (President Barack) Obama, the US has become much more cautious about its global commitments,” said Jaishankar. He pointed to the country's reluctance to deploy troops and withdrawal from Afghanistan under President Joe Biden .

“President Trump may be more articulate and expressive in that regard. But, it's important to look at the US more nationally than purely in terms of the ideology of the administration of the day. If we are truly analysing them, I think we have to prepare for a world where actually the kind of dominance and generosity which the US had in the early days may not continue,” he added.

On November 5, speaking about US-India relations , Jaishankar said that it would“only grow in the future.”

“We all have an interest today in creating some kind of collaborative, consensual arrangement,” Jaishankar said.

A total of 538 electoral votes are at stake, with 270 needed to secure victory. The swing states are critical, as many others maintain predictable voting patterns.

This close race is regarded as historic, and if Harris wins, she could become the first woman, first Black woman, and first person of South Asian descent to assume the US presidency.

Opinion surveys show Harris and Trump running neck and neck, with some polls giving Harris a slight advantage.



Alongside Pennsylvania, other crucial swing states include Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.