New Rehabilitation Center For Military Personnel Opens In Bukovyna

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Chernivtsi, a new rehabilitation center for military personnel has opened at the regional veterans' hospital, providing 61 beds.

This was announced on by Chief of the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Zaparniuk, according to Ukrinform.

“The new rehabilitation center, established at the regional veterans' hospital, has opened. Here, essential medical services and psychological support will be provided to Ukrainian defenders who have sustained injuries while defending the country,” said Zaparniuk.



































He added that the center is equipped with modern training equipment, devices, and tools for various types of therapy and rehabilitation. The facility provides comfortable accommodation for military personnel, with individual rooms that include all necessary amenities, such as showers and toilets.

According to the regional chief, 30 million UAH from the regional budget was allocated for the center's development. These funds were used to replace windows and doors, insulate the facade, and renovate the entrance with accessibility standards in mind.

The reconstruction was also financially supported by local communities in Bukovyna.

Zaparniuk highlighted that the center is the result of a collaborative efforts between the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration, the Chernivtsi Regional Council, and the Recovery project led by Viktor and Olena Pinchuk.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, third rehabilitation center for wounded soldiers in the Recovery national network was opened in Dnipro in March.