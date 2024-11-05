Pakistan Commits Safety Of Chinese Nationals As Shooting Injures 2

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Pakistan Foreign Office has reaffirmed unwavering commitment to the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions in the country as two Chinese nationals were on Tuesday in a shooting incident.

Pakistan Foreign Office confirmed that two Chinese nationals were injured in Karachi as a result of a firing incident following a dispute with a private guard. The injured were immediately taken to hospital and are under treatment. The Foreign Office extended sympathies to the families of the injured and offer prayers for their swift recovery.

It said the incident is under investigation, adding that Pakistan remains resolute in bringing to justice individuals responsible. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in close contact with the Ministry of Interior and the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad. The Foreign Office said Pakistan and China are close partners and iron-brothers, united by a bond of mutual respect and shared destiny.

A statement by the home department of Sindh province on Tuesday said that a clash broke out between the Chinese nationals and security guards at a police station in Karachi's Sindh Industrial Trading Estate area. Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar instructed authorities to arrest the security guard involved in the incident, the statement said. Earlier last month, two Chinese nationals have been killed and at least 10 people injured in a suicide attack near Karachi airport in Pakistan. (end)

