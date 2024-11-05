UN Experts Condemn Violence Against Civilians In Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- A group of UN experts on Tuesday condemned the sharp rise in violence against civilians in Sudan as the humanitarian situation precipitated by the conflict between the Sudanese (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) reaches catastrophic levels.

In a statement issued by a group of experts in Geneva, including the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons Paula Gaviria Betancur and the Special Rapporteur on the right to food Michael Fakhri said an "unprecedented 11 million people, more than half of them children are now internally displaced amid conflict."

They reported that the people of Sudan face an impossible situation, caught between conflict, famine, crime disasters and disease and warned of the risk of cholera among displaced people after severe seasonal flooding could lead to a cholera outbreak.

They further emphasized that siege tactics such as those used against the town of El Fasher and draconian restrictions imposed by both parties on humanitarian aid the occupation or destruction of agricultural land and attacks on humanitarian workers have fueled a "man-made" famine.

The experts called on the SAF and RSF to end their attacks on civilians, ensure unhindered humanitarian access, prevent and work towards a ceasefire and inclusive political negotiations and ensure accountability for violations of international humanitarian and human rights law.

They reiterate their call on the international community to support these efforts through mediation and diplomacy by funding humanitarian assistance and by ending illicit arms transfers to the parties. (end)

imk









MENAFN05112024000071011013ID1108854575