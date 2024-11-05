Trump Unwaveringly Confident In Winning US Elections - Report

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Former US President and presidential candidate Donald Trump, in a display of unwavering confidence, asserted on Tuesday that he is poised to win the race for the White House.

In a recent address to reporters, CNN reported that expressed confidence after casting his vote at a polling station in Palm Beach, Florida, stating, "I feel very optimistic, and I have heard that we are performing well across the board."

Trump, encouraged by his campaign's performance, asserted that it represented "the best" of the three he has conducted. Nonetheless, he expressed frustration regarding the extensive time needed to tally the results. The network noted Trump's previous statements concerning mail-in voting, which he characterized as "dangerous and corrupt." He claimed that such voting practices could result in "massive electoral fraud" and contribute to a "rigged" election, referencing the situation that transpired in 2020.

Trump hinted without evidence that they are unsafe voting methods in a video posted last June on "Swamp the Vote USA," a voting resource site funded by the Republican National Committee, according to CNN. American voters went to the polls on Tuesday morning to elect a new president between Trump and Democratic candidate, US Vice President Kamala Harris. (end)

ast







MENAFN05112024000071011013ID1108854574