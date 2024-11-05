FBI: Russia-Originated Bomb Threats Not Credible

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- The FBI warned of bomb threats at polling stations in "multiple" US states on Election Day, adding that "none" were credible, but many appeared to originate from Russia.

The statement from the Bureau of Investigation came as authorities in the US state of Georgia said bomb threats had briefly disrupted there Tuesday.

"The FBI is aware of bomb threats to polling locations in several states, many of which appear to originate from Russian email domains," spokeswoman Savannah Syms said in a statement.

"None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far," she added, urging the public to "remain vigilant."

"Election integrity is among the FBI's highest priorities. We will continue to work closely with our state and local law enforcement partners to respond to any threats to our elections and to protect our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote," she stressed. (end)

amm







MENAFN05112024000071011013ID1108854573