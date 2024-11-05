Ufton Court Champions Global Outdoor Learning Days With Discounted Nature-Based Programmes For Children

(MENAFN- Pressat) Berkshire - Tuesday 5 November – With Global Outdoor Classroom Day and Global Outdoor Day taking place this month, Ufton Court is excited to celebrate and highlight the benefits of learning outside the classroom. The renowned children's education charity, Ufton Court Educational Trust, is committed to connecting children with nature through transformative outdoor experiences in its Ufton Outdoors programme , designed to foster critical skills and a deep appreciation for the environment.

Championing the Benefits of Outdoor Learning



Extensive research underscores the benefits of nature-based learning experiences on child development, such as improved focus, physical health and social skills, as well as socio-emotional, academic and wellbeing benefits. (Front Public Health 2022 ). Studies also reveal that exposure to nature helps children build resilience and enhances cognitive skills, particularly through hands-on environmental activities that spark curiosity and creativity. Outdoor learning programmes have shown to reduce stress and improve well-being, particularly among children from underserved backgrounds .

Innovative Programmes at Ufton Outdoors

At Ufton Court, children engage in structured outdoor learning programmes that promote resilience, leadership, and teamwork, with a hands-on, nature-based approach that aligns with national education goals while going above and beyond traditional classroom instruction.

Programme highlights include:





Experiential learning: Hands-on, experiential education that complements the national curriculum, sparks curiosity and discovery and fosters a deeper understanding of subjects.



Woodland and nature exploration: Discovering local ecology through guided explorations, fostering a personal connection to nature, a sense of responsibility for the environment.



Survival skills development: Through shelter-building, fire-lighting, and other outdoor skills, children learn the values of resilience, patience, and problem-solving first-hand.

Environmental stewardship: Using Ufton Court's rich history and surroundings, children understand land stewardship and environmental change, blending historical learning with real-world ecological awareness.

With rising concerns that children today are spending less time outdoors than ever, research supports the positive effects of outdoor learning in fostering a lifelong interest in environmental stewardship and well-being (Outdoor Classroom Day, 2024 ). Studies have also shown that spending more time outdoors can help counteract issues like short-sightedness and reduce stress-related impacts, especially in children from urban environments (Education Scotland, 2024 ).

Supporting Children's Growth and Potential through Outdoor Learning



“Outdoor learning is essential for a child's development,” says Ufton Court's Head of Education, Kayleigh Forbes,“We see children come alive when they explore new environments, challenge themselves and learn about the world in ways that classroom walls simply cannot provide. Childhood is short, if more children could learn our way, we could turn the tide on the 10 year decline in children's happiness.”

On November 7 and November 21, as the world celebrates the joy and benefits of outdoor learning, Ufton Court invites schools, parents and communities to embrace these days by encouraging children to step outside, explore, and learn from the natural world around them.

To support this, Ufton Court is offering schools and children's groups 20% off Ufton Outdoors day and extended day visit bookings up to 31st January 2025 that are confirmed before 30th November 2024.

About Ufton Court

Ufton Court is a historic mansion dating back over 500 years, and an established history and outdoor learning centre based in Reading. Set within 44-acres of ancient woodland, it is one of the South East's leading providers of residential and day trip programmes for children providing:





Outdoor learning day and residentials visits including Bushcraft for KS2 and KS3 students eager to learn the art of survival in the wild, and Outdoor Challenge, designed to foster personal growth and teamwork.

Immersive history school trips linked to the national KS1 and KS2 curriculum, from the Tudors, Saxons and Ancient Greeks to Stone Age and Prehistory to WW2. Therapeutic alternative learning provision, The Nest, partnering directly with schools to support small groups of children through a day-a-week, term-time programme focusing on the holistic development of children's social, emotional, and physical well-being, in addition to learning progress.

Ufton Court is run by The Ufton Court Educational Trust – a children's experiential education charity that subsidises history and outdoor trips and placements at The Nest for children from disadvantaged backgrounds. Through their nature-based approach to learning, Ufton Court's mission is to turn the tide on the 10-year decline on children's happiness.

