Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Reports In October 2024 A Passenger Traffic Decrease Of 0.8% Compared To 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or“GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for October 2024, compared with October 2023. For October 2024, the total number of terminal at GAP's 12 Mexican airports decreased by 0.4%, compared to October 2023. Guadalajara and Los Cabos airports presented an increase in passenger traffic of 3.4% and 2.6%, respectively, while Tijuana and Puerto Vallarta airports presented a decrease in passenger traffic of 1.6% and 0.8%, respectively, compared to October 2023. On the other hand, Montego Bay presented a decrease in passenger traffic of 8.8%. Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Oct-23 Oct-24 % Change Jan- Oct 23 Jan- Oct 24 % Change Guadalajara 1,062.2 1,054.4 (0.7%) 10,457.2 9,834.1 (6.0%) Tijuana* 735.2 711.8 (3.2%) 7,486.8 7,000.1 (6.5%) Los Cabos 228.1 233.4 2.3% 2,472.3 2,353.2 (4.8%) Puerto Vallarta 212.3 231.6 9.1% 2,409.4 2,353.2 (2.3%) Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 (100.0%) Guanajuato 221.4 193.1 (12.8%) 1,950.9 1,738.4 (10.9%) Hermosillo 191.6 182.3 (4.8%) 1,744.0 1,695.0 (2.8%) Kingston 0.1 0.1 (29.7%) 1.4 2.4 74.6% Morelia 62.0 53.4 (13.8%) 671.0 517.9 (22.8%) La Paz 88.4 100.3 13.5% 902.6 980.3 8.6% Mexicali 138.4 75.3 (45.6%) 1,313.2 840.3 (36.0%) Aguascalientes 54.2 54.7 0.9% 532.9 521.8 (2.1%) Los Mochis 39.8 52.4 31.6% 376.0 464.4 23.5% Manzanillo 9.0 8.9 (0.8%) 89.1 103.3 16.0% Total 3,042.7 2,951.8 (3.0 %) 30,406.7 28,404.4 (6.6 %)

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Oct-23 Oct-24 % Change Jan- Oct 23 Jan- Oct 24 % Change Guadalajara 413.1 470.7 13.9% 4,262.0 4,823.8 13.2% Tijuana* 325.4 331.6 1.9% 3,580.0 3,333.6 (6.9%) Los Cabos 315.5 324.2 2.8% 3,918.6 3,813.2 (2.7%) Puerto Vallarta 225.0 202.3 (10.1%) 3,088.8 3,172.8 2.7% Montego Bay 350.0 319.3 (8.8%) 4,313.2 4,216.4 (2.2%) Guanajuato 72.2 83.8 16.2% 717.7 857.4 19.5% Hermosillo 6.3 6.9 8.5% 61.3 69.5 13.2% Kingston 128.7 139.6 8.5% 1,467.6 1,464.5 (0.2%) Morelia 46.1 52.7 14.2% 490.2 536.6 9.5% La Paz 1.0 1.1 13.6% 11.3 9.8 (13.3%) Mexicali 0.5 0.5 (7.5%) 5.8 6.1 3.7% Aguascalientes 24.8 27.0 9.1% 239.1 269.1 12.6% Los Mochis 0.4 0.6 51.7% 5.8 6.8 16.9% Manzanillo 2.1 3.8 78.0% 51.3 69.5 35.5% Total 1,911.1 1,964.1 2.8 % 22,212.7 22,648.8 2.0 %

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Oct-23 Oct-24 % Change Jan- Oct 23 Jan- Oct 24 % Change Guadalajara 1,475.3 1,525.0 3.4% 14,719.2 14,657.9 (0.4%) Tijuana* 1,060.6 1,043.5 (1.6%) 11,066.7 10,333.7 (6.6%) Los Cabos 543.6 557.6 2.6% 6,390.9 6,166.3 (3.5%) Puerto Vallarta 437.3 433.9 (0.8%) 5,498.2 5,526.0 0.5% Montego Bay 350.0 319.3 (8.8%) 4,313.2 4,216.4 (2.2%) Guanajuato 293.6 277.0 (5.7%) 2,668.6 2,595.8 (2.7%) Hermosillo 197.9 189.2 (4.4%) 1,805.4 1,764.5 (2.3%) Kingston 128.8 139.6 8.4% 1,469.0 1,466.9 (0.1%) Morelia 108.1 106.1 (1.9%) 1,161.2 1,054.5 (9.2%) La Paz 89.4 101.5 13.5% 913.9 990.1 8.3% Mexicali 139.0 75.7 (45.5%) 1,319.0 846.4 (35.8%) Aguascalientes 79.1 81.8 3.4% 772.0 790.9 2.5% Los Mochis 40.2 53.0 31.8% 381.8 471.1 23.4% Manzanillo 11.1 12.7 14.2% 140.3 172.8 23.1% Total 4,953.8 4,915.9 (0.8 %) 52,619.4 51,053.1 (3.0 %)

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Oct-23 Oct-24 % Change Jan- Oct 23 Jan- Oct 24 % Change Tijuana 323.3 326.2 0.9% 3,550.2 3,282.5 (7.5%)

Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors : The seats available during October 2024 decreased by 5.9%, compared to October 2023. The load factors for the month went from 82.0% in October 2023 to 86.5% in October 2024.



New routes:





Guadalajara – San Jose, Costa Rica: Volaris Costa Rica



Tijuana – Las Vegas: Volaris



Puerto Vallarta – Praga: World2Fly



Kingston – Punta Cana: Arajet Guanajuato – Felipe Angeles: Viva Aerobus

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words“anticipates”,“believes”,“estimates”,“expects”,“plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.



In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the“Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a“whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is or by email at .... GAP's Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

Alejandra Soto, Investor Relations and Social Responsibility Officer ... Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations .../+52 33 3880 1100 ext. 20294