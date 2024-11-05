Voicify Appoints Varun Pathak As Senior Vice President & General Manager To Lead Expansion In Health And Dental Technology Solutions

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voicify, a leader in AI-powered voice assistant solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Varun Pathak as Senior Vice President & General Manager of its Healthcare Group.

In his role, Pathak will drive the strategic growth and development of Voicify's voice solutions tailored for healthcare.

Voicify's healthcare solutions are designed to promote operational efficiency and enhance patient experience across medical specialties subsectors such as dental, primary care, dermatology, behavioral health, orthopedics, physical therapy, and many more.



Pathak brings extensive experience delivering vertical specific software solutions, having led successful new product initiatives at several prominent companies. His experience in driving transformative technology solutions makes him a valuable addition to the Voicify team, as the Company deepens its focus on the healthcare industry, enhancing patient and practice interactions and streamlining operations with advanced AI-driven voice solutions.



"We are thrilled to welcome Varun to the Voicify team," said Jeff McMahon, CEO of Voicify. "His proven expertise in delivering vertical SaaS solutions and his track record of driving strategic growth makes him the perfect fit to lead our continued growth and expansion within the healthcare space. As we lead the development of new solutions for healthcare providers, Varun's leadership will be instrumental in ensuring world-class service and innovative technology for our clients."



At Voicify, Pathak will focus on advancing AI-powered voice assistant technology designed to streamline staff workflows and improve patient interactions within healthcare practices. This solution provides 24/7 support by automating key functions like appointment scheduling, rescheduling, and cancellations - reducing administrative workload and enhancing patient engagement. Integrated seamlessly with practice management systems, it also enables outbound appointment reminders, streamlining communication for both practices and patients.



"I'm excited to join Voicify at such a pivotal stage in its journey," said Varun Pathak, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Healthcare Group. "The healthcare sector is primed for AI-driven innovation, and I look forward to collaborating with Voicify's talented team to bring solutions that elevate both patient experiences and practice efficiency."



About Voicify



Voicify is a pioneering provider of Voice AI-driven solutions, specializing in advanced voice assistant technology that caters to diverse industry verticals. The Company's platform is built to empower businesses with Conversational AI solutions that adapt seamlessly to the unique challenges and opportunities in sectors like healthcare, hospitality, dining, and beyond. By offering tailored, scalable technology, Voicify helps organizations transform customer interactions, streamline operational efficiencies, and enhance the overall user experience. From healthcare providers seeking improved patient engagement to restaurants and hotels enhancing guest interactions, Voicify is redefining the potential of voice AI across industries. Explore more at .

Media Contact: Robert Naughton; [email protected]

SOURCE Voicify

