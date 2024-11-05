Kinross Declares Quarterly Dividend
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC) (the“Company”) today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of US$0.03 per common share for the third quarter of 2024.
The dividend is payable on December 12, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 28, 2024. This dividend qualifies as an“eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes while dividends paid to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.
About Kinross Gold Corporation
Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC).
