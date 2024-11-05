HIP Video Promo Presents: Ben E. Davis Premieres New American Boy In London Music Video On Music-News

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ben E. Davis is back with an all new infectious new track "American Boy in London"

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ben E. Davis utilizes his unique gift for effortless genre-blending to craft tracks that are catchy, reflective, and fully engaging. Moving to London for love and life in 2014, Davis found success touring across the UK with the Motown-style musical stage show Show Legends and performed with the renowned party band, the LA ALLSTARS, before relocating. When Davis pivoted to writing original music, his songs were showcased in major projects like the Nintendo Switch game The Seven Chambers. He also performed at the 2021 Royal Variety Performance, supporting Keala Settle from The Greatest Showman with the Some Voices Choir. Pulling elements from genres like pop, rock, R&B, and EDM, Davis creates an equally irresistible and authentic sonic vibration. As an energetic and dedicated rising star, he strives to share genuine experiences and stories with his listeners, encouraging them to reflect upon their experiences alongside him. There's no doubt that Ben E. Davis' distinctive earworms are sure to stick with listeners, leaving a lasting impression that he has a lot more artistry to come.

Rooted in the infectiously jazzy, rhythmic melody of Sting's“Englishman In New York,” Davis offers his honest perspective as an“American Boy” who found a second home in London. Innovatively, Davis plays on the concept by reversing the roles-infusing a contemporary, catchy“oomph” that propels the song from 1988 right into 2024. As soon as the bumping bassline hits, listeners will be drawn in by Davis' thrillingly smooth, vibrant vocals that wind through melodic choruses and genre-bending rap verses. Without taking itself too seriously,“American Boy in London” brings up significant feelings that often arise when assimilating into a newfound home. As a North Hollywood native, Davis reflects on the allure and illusion of LA's“glitz and glamour,” taking a dig at his hometown's“clout-chasing” culture. He points out that“the grass is always greener on the other side” and adds,“Bright Hollywood dreams can turn into dark nightmares,” revealing a sharp awareness of the contrasts between his two homes. Now living in London, he uses his music to bridge his past with his present, reinterpreting his American roots with new insight and maturity.

In the“American Boy in London” music video, Davis takes viewers on a bi-coastal adventure-but not the typical one. Taking a guerrilla-style approach, Davis takes viewers on a personal tour of his hometown of LA and "across the pond" to his newfound home of London. As Davis takes to the streets around Big Ben, the London Eye, and even under the streets on the Tube, he is unafraid to let the world know how he feels. As the shots flip between London and LA, Davis cleverly plays with the juxtaposition between the two cities' sounds, sights, and even tastes, further emphasizing the dissimilarity between his LA and London experiences. Despite his criticisms, Davis makes it clear that his American heritage will always be important to him. Posing on the top of a parking garage in downtown LA, Davis wraps an American flag over his shoulders, singing proudly. The lively, authentic visuals, centered by Davis' energetic star quality, will leave listeners shaking their hips and raising their hands as they are called to reflect upon the unique places they call home.

