Topgolf Callaway Brands To Release Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results
11/5/2024
CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (the "Company" or "Topgolf Callaway Brands") (NYSE: MODG ) announced today that it intends to release its third quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, after the market closes. Following the release, the Company's management team will hold a conference call to review the results and discuss the Company's business and outlook beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast and presentation may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .
A replay will be available online approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event through the Company's Investor Relations website.
About Topgolf Callaway Brands
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG ) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO, Jack Wolfskin, and World Golf Tour ("WGT"). "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. For more information, please visit / .
