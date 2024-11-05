ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic For October 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 20.8% in Colombia and 1.8% in Puerto Rico and decreased by 11.7% in Mexico MEXICO CITY, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR ; BMV: ASUR), ASUR,

a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for October 2024 reached a total of 5.3 million passengers, representing a decrease of 2.4% compared to October 2023. Passenger traffic increased 20.8% in Colombia and 1.8% in Puerto Rico and declined 11.7% in Mexico. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 16.2% in international traffic and 22.1% in domestic traffic, while Puerto Rico reported 24.8% growth in international traffic and a decrease of 0.9% in domestic traffic. Mexico, in turn, reported declines in domestic and international traffic of 12.0% and 11.2%, respectively. All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from October 1 to October 31, 2024, and from October 1 to October 31, 2023. Passengers in transit and general aviation only for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













October % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Mexico 3,362,122 2,969,438 (11.7)

35,843,465 34,284,398 (4.3) Domestic Traffic 1,894,056 1,666,114 (12.0)

17,653,488 16,433,639 (6.9) International Traffic 1,468,066 1,303,324 (11.2)

18,189,977 17,850,759 (1.9) San Juan, Puerto Rico 854,665 870,373 1.8

10,131,639 10,918,210 7.8 Domestic Traffic 763,133 756,179 (0.9)

9,067,469 9,647,918 6.4 International Traffic 91,532 114,194 24.8

1,064,170 1,270,292 19.4 Colombia 1,184,726 1,431,424 20.8

12,195,955 13,649,605 11.9 Domestic Traffic 933,499 1,139,395 22.1

9,783,523 10,690,698 9.3 International Traffic 251,227 292,029 16.2

2,412,432 2,958,907 22.7 Total Traffic 5,401,513 5,271,235 (2.4)

58,171,059 58,852,213 1.2 Domestic Traffic 3,590,688 3,561,688 (0.8)

36,504,480 36,772,255 0.7 International Traffic 1,810,825 1,709,547 (5.6)

21,666,579 22,079,958 1.9

Mexico Passenger Traffic













October % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Domestic Traffic 1,894,056 1,666,114 (12.0)

17,653,488 16,433,639 (6.9) CUN Cancun 1,070,713 874,782 (18.3)

9,924,505 8,528,719 (14.1) CZM Cozumel 17,663 20,136 14.0

160,255 202,994 26.7 HUX Huatulco 57,572 51,026 (11.4)

676,010 590,997 (12.6) MID Merida 292,940 275,870 (5.8)

2,738,555 2,737,267 (0.0) MTT Minatitlan 12,023 12,668 5.4

109,308 118,721 8.6 OAX Oaxaca 135,039 129,089 (4.4)

1,210,184 1,254,668 3.7 TAP Tapachula 42,662 50,544 18.5

433,392 501,203 15.6 VER Veracruz 137,705 134,608 (2.2)

1,294,757 1,289,762 (0.4) VSA Villahermosa 127,739 117,391 (8.1)

1,106,522 1,209,308 9.3 International Traffic 1,468,066 1,303,324 (11.2)

18,189,977 17,850,759 (1.9) CUN Cancun 1,387,565 1,218,036 (12.2)

17,150,415 16,677,684 (2.8) CZM Cozumel 24,712 20,313 (17.8)

381,626 396,595 3.9 HUX Huatulco 4,077 3,677 (9.8)

84,499 108,978 29.0 MID Merida 22,885 27,884 21.8

267,107 302,906 13.4 MTT Minatitlan 453 544 20.1

6,698 6,177 (7.8) OAX Oaxaca 16,612 18,755 12.9

178,957 202,668 13.2 TAP Tapachula 1,287 514 (60.1)

14,488 10,367 (28.4) VER Veracruz 7,819 11,822 51.2

82,536 118,645 43.7 VSA Villahermosa 2,656 1,779 (33.0)

23,651 26,739 13.1 Traffic Total Mexico 3,362,122 2,969,438 (11.7)

35,843,465 34,284,398 (4.3) CUN Cancun 2,458,278 2,092,818 (14.9)

27,074,920 25,206,403 (6.9) CZM Cozumel 42,375 40,449 (4.5)

541,881 599,589 10.6 HUX Huatulco 61,649 54,703 (11.3)

760,509 699,975 (8.0) MID Merida 315,825 303,754 (3.8)

3,005,662 3,040,173 1.1 MTT Minatitlan 12,476 13,212 5.9

116,006 124,898 7.7 OAX Oaxaca 151,651 147,844 (2.5)

1,389,141 1,457,336 4.9 TAP Tapachula 43,949 51,058 16.2

447,880 511,570 14.2 VER Veracruz 145,524 146,430 0.6

1,377,293 1,408,407 2.3 VSA Villahermosa 130,395 119,170 (8.6)

1,130,173 1,236,047 9.4



US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









October % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 SJU Total 854,665 870,373 1.8

10,131,639 10,918,210 7.8 Domestic Traffic 763,133 756,179 (0.9)

9,067,469 9,647,918 6.4 International Traffic 91,532 114,194 24.8

1,064,170 1,270,292 19.4

































Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











October % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Domestic Traffic 933,499 1,139,395 22.1

9,783,523 10,690,698 9.3 MDE Rionegro 685,794 859,849 25.4

7,257,828 8,013,735 10.4 EOH Medellin 103,732 101,681 (2.0)

1,011,734 1,011,287 (0.0) MTR Monteria 95,054 125,472 32.0

1,033,465 1,202,123 16.3 APO Carepa 17,022 16,478 (3.2)

168,958 148,595 (12.1) UIB Quibdo 29,690 29,733 0.1

290,871 278,709 (4.2) CZU Corozal 2,207 6,182 180.1

20,667 36,249 75.4 International Traffic 251,227 292,029 16.2

2,412,432 2,958,907 22.7 MDE Rionegro 251,227 292,029 16.2

2,412,432 2,958,907 22.7 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,184,726 1,431,424 20.8

12,195,955 13,649,605 11.9 MDE Rionegro 937,021 1,151,878 22.9

9,670,260 10,972,642 13.5 EOH Medellin 103,732 101,681 (2.0)

1,011,734 1,011,287 (0.0) MTR Monteria 95,054 125,472 32.0

1,033,465 1,202,123 16.3 APO Carepa 17,022 16,478 (3.2)

168,958 148,595 (12.1) UIB Quibdo 29,690 29,733 0.1

290,871 278,709 (4.2) CZU Corozal 2,207 6,182 180.1

20,667 36,249 75.4

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

