Natural Grocers® Launches Annual Holiday Food Bank Fundraiser And Food Drive

Stores will collect non-perishable food items and accept donations at the register for local food partners until December 31, 2024

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer announces its annual in-store holiday fundraiser for established food bank partners, through December 31, 2024. This campaign is in addition to the company's ongoing "Bring Your Own Bag" program, which donates five cents per shopping trip to local food bank partners when customers bring in their own reusable bags.

Customers can contribute in two ways: donate at the register or purchase and donate non-perishable items.

Natural Grocers has kicked off its annual Holiday Food Drive at all 168 locations. Donations will be collected through December 31.

COMMITMENT TO COMMUNITY

A "Commitment to Community" is one of Natural Grocers' Five Founding Principles , reflecting a deep dedication to making a positive impact. The company has forged lasting partnerships with various organizations that strive to improve the lives of those in the 21 states it serves, particularly those dedicated to combating food insecurity. The reality of hunger weighs heavily on many families, and the need for support has never been more urgent. According to data provided by Food Bank of the Rockies , the Company's food bank partner for many of its Colorado stores, an estimated 1 in 9 individuals faced food insecurity in 2022, with the situation being even more alarming for children, where the figure rose to 1 in 7.[i]

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing at Natural Grocers, stated, "The holiday season is often a time of joy with friends and family, where food plays a central role. However, it can also heighten stress for those facing financial hardships, forcing tough choices between food and other essentials. Collaborating with our local food bank partners is something we prioritize throughout the year with our 'Bring Your Own Bag' initiative and food rescue efforts. In 2022 we took the next logical step and added a fundraiser and food drive at every store. The enthusiastic response from our customers and the good4uSM Crew inspired us to make this an annual tradition. We encourage our customers to look for donation stations in each store or connect with a Crew member at the register to learn more."

HOW TO GIVE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Customers can contribute throughout the holidays in two ways:



Donate $1, $5, or $10 at the register.

These funds will go directly to the same organization that currently receives donations from Natural Grocers through their "Bring Your Own Bag" Program. Purchase and donate non-perishable items,

collected at the front of the store. These donations will go directly to the local food bank partner or local food pantry that currently receives food donations from the company.

Click here

to learn more about food bank donations with Natural Grocers. For press inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:

NGVC ) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its

5 Founding Principles -including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew".

In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested

$15 million

in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew.

Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of

Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit



for more information and store locations.



[i] Food Bank of the Rockies, 2024. Food Bank of the Rockies, "Hunger in Colorado" .

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

