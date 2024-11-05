Weinstein Legal Team Expands To Naples, FL To Serve Southwest Florida Clients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Personal Injury, Criminal Defense and Property Damage Firm adds to its Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando Offices with a new Naples location.

- Justin Weinstein, Founding Partner of Weinstein Legal TeamNAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Weinstein Legal Team is excited to announce the opening of a new office location in Naples to better serve clients throughout Southwest Florida.Located at 4850 Tamiami Trail N., Suite 301, Naples, FL 34103, this office offers clients in Collier, Lee, and surrounding counties convenient access to the firm's dedicated legal services. To ensure each client receives personal and private attention, the Naples office will operate by appointment only.The decision to establish a presence in Naples reflects Weinstein Legal Team's commitment to expanding access to justice and legal support across Florida. With expertise in criminal defense, property damage, and personal injury law, Weinstein Legal Team is well-prepared to offer local clients exceptional representation in times of need. This new location will not only make professional legal support more accessible but also reinforce the firm's dedication to keeping communities informed, prepared, and protected.“Expanding to Naples allows us to bring our resources and commitment to the residents of Southwest Florida,” said Justin Weinstein, Founding Partner of Weinstein Legal Team.“We're here to stand by our clients, ensuring they feel supported and safeguarded through life's most challenging situations. Our team is excited to be part of the Naples community and to contribute to the safety and well-being of the region.”Naples Office DetailsAddress: 4850 Tamiami Trail N., Suite 301, Naples, FL 34103Availability: By Appointment Only - Please Call (239) 428-1414 for appointments.###About Weinstein Legal TeamWeinstein Legal Team, is a personal injury, criminal defense, and property damage law firm with offices in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Naples, and Orlando. Through their website and overall mission aptly named, The Law of We, Weinstein Legal Team shares resources and education that empower members of their community with practical knowledge and accessible sources of guidance to help people avoid legal missteps or preventable liabilities.

