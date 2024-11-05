Lenzing Nonwovens Expands Its LENZINGTM Lyocell Dry Fiber Portfolio To Offer Cellulosic Solutions For A Wider Range Of Applications

LENZING, Austria, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenzing Nonwovens, a leading supplier of regenerated cellulose fibers , is proud to announce the expansion of its LENZINGTM Lyocell Dry fiber portfolio with two new cellulosic fibers – a fine dry fiber that delivers strength and softness and a coarse dry fiber which provides enhanced liquid and air flow. These two innovative products enable customers to confidently broaden their use of LENZINGTM's wood-based[1] and biodegradable[2] fibers into a wider range of applications while maintaining exceptional performance.

All LENZINGTM Lyocell Dry fibers within the family (standard, fine, and coarse) have hydrophobic properties[3] which ensure efficient liquid management suitable for extensive nonwoven applications.

The new LENZINGTM Lyocell Dry fine fiber can produce nonwoven fabrics with higher density compared to LENZINGTM Lyocell Dry standard fiber. With up to 30% more cellulosic fibers in the same space, customers can create strong and soft nonwoven products. These fibers are suitable for use in hygiene applications such as diapers or sanitary pads.

The new LENZINGTM Lyocell Dry coarse fiber creates fabrics that are more open due to its extended fiber diameter, and thus increasing the pore sizes between the fibers in the fabric. This allows for more air or liquid to flow through the material. It is particularly suitable for the acquisition and distribution layer in hygiene products and is also being explored for industrial filtration applications.

Monique Buch, Executive Vice President Nonwoven at Lenzing AG said, "By offering a diverse range of hydrophobic cellulosic fibers from fine to coarse, which are not plastic according to the EU's Single-Use Plastics Directive (SUPD), our customers can use alternative fibers for a wider range of applications whilst delivering superior performance."

Lenzing will showcase its innovative LENZINGTM Lyocell Dry fiber family at tabletop 202 during the Hygienix Conference, November 18-21, 2024.