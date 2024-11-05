Egypt's Local Development Minister Calls For Multilevel Governance At WUF12

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Local Development Manal Awad emphasised the importance of multilevel governance for a sustainable urban future during a roundtable discussion at the 12th World Urban Forum (WUF12) in Cairo.

The discussion, which took place on the second day of the forum (November 5th), brought together Anacláudia Marinheiro, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), along with ministers and high-level officials from around the world.

Minister Awad outlined Egypt's commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in the area of sustainable urban development. She highlighted the government's efforts over the past decade to strengthen local action and decentralisation in the implementation of policies and projects, aligning with both global and national urban agendas.

“We need to empower local authorities and give them a greater role in leading sustainable development,” she said, emphasising the importance of building multi-level partnerships to improve the quality of life for citizens.

Minister Awad stressed the need for integration between central and local government levels, highlighting the strengthening of multilevel governance as a key objective for Egypt.“The Ministry of Local Development supports governorates and local administrative units in their local efforts to achieve sustainable development,” she said.“This requires a modern and efficient local administration capable of implementing comprehensive local planning, managing local assets and resources, and ensuring good governance.”

She also advocated for developing local administration systems that incorporate participatory planning and effective urban management, along with the issuance and dissemination of guidelines for these systems across all governorates.

Minister Awad underlined the need for public policies supporting sustainable development, such as developing strategic plans for governorates for 2030 and revising legislation to support local administration, particularly the Local Administration Law and the laws regulating urban development.

She continued by emphasising the importance of promoting financial, economic, and administrative decentralisation.

“The Ministry aims to strengthen the powers and resources of local units for greater efficiency,” she stated.

“The next stage will include launching a national strategy for decentralisation and developing local administration, as well as providing technical support to governorates through development programs and knowledge tools.”

These tools include guidelines for planning and designing markets and public transport terminals. She added that there will be a focus on institutional development, capacity building, and training on updated work systems aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Moreover, Awad emphasised the importance of securing funding through development initiatives and strengthening partnerships with the private sector, local financial institutions, and international organisations. She also mentioned partnerships with the private sector, such as the waste management system and partnerships in the management and operation of industrial zones in Upper Egypt governorates, as well as partnerships with international institutions.

“We are committed to diversifying funding sources and innovating tools like local development funds,” she said.

Awad expressed her anticipation of fruitful discussions at WUF12, saying she hoped to learn from other countries' experiences in order to enhance local action for sustainable cities and communities.