'PREFERRED HEALTH MAGAZINE COVER PARTY' A VIBRANT CELEBRATION OF ADVOCACY

Preferred Health Magazine's Fall cover party was a vibrant celebration of advocacy, held at the chic Essex venue in New York City.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Preferred Health Magazine 's Fall cover party was a vibrant celebration of advocacy, held at the chic Essex venue in New York City. The evening was filled with glamour and excitement, drawing a diverse crowd of influential figures from various fields. Among the PHM cover featured guests were the talented actress Camille Guaty, known for her captivating performances in "Harold and the Purple Crayon" and the anticipated HBOMAX "Duster" series, and the charismatic actress and iHeart Radio host Xen Sams - starring in the upcoming movie“Tin Soldier” alongside actors Robert DeNiro and Jamie Fox - brings energy to every event.

Joining them was PHM cover Sue Phillips, a celebrated perfumer renowned for her ability to create fragrances that captivate the senses. The atmosphere was further enhanced by the presence of dazzling titleholders like Mrs. Venezuela Universe 2025, Luisa Diaz, and Mrs. New Jersey America 2024, Katia Biassou, who radiated elegance and poise.

The guest list also featured esteemed influencers who sipped on Jiu Jiu Vodka and Once Upon a Coconut sponsored libations. Among the crowd were Emmy-Award-winning journalist Marvin Scott, Ken Simmons, and Dr. Robi Ludwig, who are known for their insightful contributions to media. Entertainment influencers Shelli Stelmak and Andrea Costanzo added a touch of modern flair to the affair, while Patient Preferred medical professionals and entrepreneurs brought their expertise to the celebration. Fashion designers Diana Mahrach and Montgomery Frazier showcased their creative vision both in the magazine's fall edition and the night's stylish ambiance.

"We love being in New York City to celebrate PHM's fall edition," said Publisher/CEO Angelina Cappiello. "We celebrated the advocacy of three incredible women tonight, the crowd was ignited, and some great connections were made. I couldn't be happier."

The evening was a memorable gathering of talent, health, fashion, and advocacy, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended.

For information on how to be a featured doctor, business owner, or author in upcoming editions of PreferredHealthMagazine; or appear as a guest on their podcast show, "Talking Points with PHM" email ... for special offers.

