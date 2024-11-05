Veolia Municipal Water Operations Helps Raise Awareness About The Environmental Sector

(MENAFN- 3BL) Our municipal water operations team in Novato, California, recently participated in two community events to engage students to raise awareness about the environmental sector.

On October 5th, our team represented Veolia and our partners, the Novato Sanitary District , at the Kermes Fall Festival at Lynwood Elementary. Lynwood is a dual immersion school, where all students learn English and Spanish by the end of 5th grade. We hosted a table with activities in both English and Spanish, including coloring books, bean bag games and a simulated toilet that showed kids what not to flush down the toilet.

On October 11th, we attended the Empower Tomorrow career fair at College of Marin , engaging with more than 500 8th grade students about environmental sector careers. We discussed various career paths in the water and wastewater industry, emphasizing both college graduate and non-graduate positions.

Thanks to our team and all who came out to learn more about the front lines of environmental sustainability !