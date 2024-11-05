Referendum On Constitutional Amendments A Model Of Active Public Participation, Says Health Minister
Date
11/5/2024 2:00:18 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Public health HE Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari affirmed that the referendum on the constitutional amendments for 2024 in response to the call of HH the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani represents a distinctive model of active popular participation.
In a statement on Tuesday evening, Her Excellency noted that the referendum on the constitutional amendments to the permanent constitution of the State of Qatar reflects national unity and the strong bond between the wise leadership and its citizens.
Read Also
Voter turnout of 72% recorded until 3pm in referendum today
Voting on draft constitutional amendments ends
MENAFN05112024000063011010ID1108853676
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.