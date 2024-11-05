عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Referendum On Constitutional Amendments A Model Of Active Public Participation, Says Health Minister

Referendum On Constitutional Amendments A Model Of Active Public Participation, Says Health Minister


11/5/2024 2:00:18 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Public health HE Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari affirmed that the referendum on the constitutional amendments for 2024 in response to the call of HH the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani represents a distinctive model of active popular participation.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Her Excellency noted that the referendum on the constitutional amendments to the permanent constitution of the State of Qatar reflects national unity and the strong bond between the wise leadership and its citizens.

Read Also
  • Voter turnout of 72% recorded until 3pm in referendum today
  • Voting on draft constitutional amendments ends

MENAFN05112024000063011010ID1108853676


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search