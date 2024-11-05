Sodexo - Availability Of The Fiscal 2024 Universal Registration Document

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Availability of the Fiscal 2024 Universal Registration Document

Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 5, 2024

Sodexo's Fiscal 2024 Universal Registration Document (URD) was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) in ESEF format on November 5, 2024.

In accordance with applicable regulations, the Universal Registration Document is available on Sodexo's website ( > Investors > Regulated Information) and on the AMF's website

(france.org ).

This Universal Registration Document includes, in particular:



The statutory financial statements of Sodexo S.A. for Fiscal 2024;

The consolidated financial statements of the Group for Fiscal 2024;

The related auditors' reports on the statutory and the consolidated financial statements as well as the special report on related-party agreements;

The Fiscal 2024 management report including the declaration on non-financial performance;

The Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;

Information regarding internal control and risk management;

The presentation of the resolutions as well as the resolutions submitted to the Combined Shareholders Meeting of December 17, 2024;

Information on the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors; and Information on the share buyback program.



About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Sodexo Key Figures



23.8 billion euros Fiscal 2024 consolidated revenues

423,000 employees on August 31, 2024 #1 France-based private employer worldwide

45 countries

80 million consumers served every day 11.2 billion euros in market capitalization

(as of October 23, 2024)

