Bay Area Phoenix Achieve Historic Runner-Up Finish In FIBA Women's Basketball League Americas Championship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bay Area Phoenix finish 2nd in FIBA WBLA, making U.S. history!

- Bryan Gardere

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Bay Area Phoenix made history as the first U.S. club to compete in the FIBA Women's League Americas (WBLA), securing an impressive second-place finish in the 2024 championship. The concluded on November 2, 2024, at the Coliseo Iván de Bedout in Medellín, Colombia.

The Phoenix's journey to the finals was marked by resilience and determination. In the semifinals, they triumphed over Chile's Sportiva Italiana in a thrilling double-overtime game, clinching a 94-93 victory. Jazmine Jackson's decisive three-point play with 16 seconds remaining sealed the win, propelling the team into the championship match.

In the final, the Phoenix faced the defending champions, Colombia's Indeportes Antioquia. Despite a valiant effort, the Phoenix were edged out with a final score of 61-53, earning them the runner-up position in their inaugural WBLA season.

Throughout the tournament, the Phoenix showcased exceptional talent and teamwork. Rebecca Harris emerged as a standout player, averaging 19.4 points per game and leading the league in efficiency with a rating of 20.2. Her performance was instrumental in the team's success.

Head Coach Bryan Gardere expressed immense pride in the team's accomplishments:

"Competing on this international stage and achieving such a remarkable result in our first WBLA appearance is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our players and staff. We are honored to represent the Bay Area and the United States in this prestigious tournament."

The Bay Area Phoenix's success in the WBLA highlights the growing prominence of women's basketball in the United States and sets a high standard for future participation in international competitions.

Please visit the official FIBA website for more information about the Bay Area Phoenix and their journey in the WBLA.

Contact:

Women's Premier Basketball Association

Email: ...

Phone: (510) 329-0634

Website:

Faatimah A

Women's Premier Basketball Association

+1 510-329-0634

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Bay Area Phoenix FIBA WBLA Finals Recap

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.