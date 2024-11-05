Shaip Democratizes Access To Critical Healthcare Data Through Partnership With Databricks Marketplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shaip partners with Databricks to offer healthcare professionals access to comprehensive EHR & physician dictation datasets, fueling advancements in AI.

- Vatsal Ghiya, CEO of ShaipLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shaip, a global leader in AI data solutions, today announced the listing of its extensive Electronic Health Records (EHR) and Physician Dictation Speech datasets on the Databricks Marketplace . This partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company, provides healthcare professionals and researchers with unprecedented access to a diverse and meticulously curated collection of healthcare data. These datasets are poised to accelerate breakthroughs in medical research, diagnostics, and treatment.Shaip's extensive dataset collection spans crucial medical specialties, including:- EHR Data: Emergency Medicine, Endocrinology, Family Practice, Hematology-Oncology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Psychiatry, Pulmonology, and Urology.- Physician Dictation Speech and Transcripts: Cardiology, Family Medicine, Infectious Disease, Internal Medicine, OB/GYN, Pediatrics, and Radiology.These additional datasets will further empower healthcare professionals and researchers with high-quality data for developing advanced AI and machine learning models.“At Shaip, we are committed to unlocking the potential of healthcare data to drive innovation and improve patient outcomes,” said Vatsal Ghiya, CEO of Shaip.“Our comprehensive datasets, now accessible through the Databricks Marketplace, enable healthcare providers and researchers to develop more accurate diagnostic tools, personalized treatment plans, and predictive healthcare models.”“As we help more healthcare organizations build data intelligence, we're thrilled to welcome Shaip to the Databricks Marketplace. By leveraging our Data Intelligence Platform and Delta Sharing technology, Shaip's extensive collection of healthcare datasets, including crucial EHR data and physician dictation transcripts across various medical specialties, is now seamlessly accessible to our customers. This collaboration empowers healthcare teams to gain valuable data intelligence from Shaip's high-quality medical data, driving innovation in healthcare analytics and AI,” said Jay Bhankharia, Sr. Director of Technology Partnerships at Databricks.Expanding Data OfferingsIn addition to the currently available datasets, Shaip plans to expand its offerings on the Databricks Marketplace with several upcoming datasets. These include:- Physician Audio Verbatim and SOAP Notes providing detailed clinical insights.- Longitudinal Data offers a comprehensive view of patient journeys over time.- Off-the-Shelf (OTS) Annotated Datasets, covering Named Entity Recognition (NER), Entity Linking, POS Tagging, Data Segmentation, and Chunking. Additionally, ICD-10-CM and CPT coded data, SNOMED, and HCPCS code annotation are included.These additional datasets will further empower healthcare professionals and researchers with high-quality data for developing advanced AI and machine learning models.Commitment to Privacy and Compliance: Shaip's commitment to data privacy and ethical AI development ensures that all datasets are de-identified and comply with HIPAA regulations, providing a secure foundation for responsible innovation in healthcare AI.About ShaipShaip is at the forefront of AI data solutions, specializing in providing high-quality training data for healthcare and beyond. Shaip is committed to upholding the highest standards of data privacy and security, ensuring that sensitive healthcare information is handled with the utmost care and in compliance with all relevant regulations. For more information about Shaip, visitDiscover how Shaip's data can transform your healthcare research and AI models by exploring our listing on the Databricks Marketplace today.

