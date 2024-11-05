Desimone Gaming Opens Atwell Suites On Historic Water Street

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Pass Casino Offers Complete Hospitality Experience

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atwell Suites Henderson – at the Pass, an IHG hotel, marks the arrival of the first major hospitality brand on Water Street in Henderson, Nevada. Built on the historic site of the Pass Casino, Atwell Suites is the latest addition to DeSimone Gaming's expanding hotel portfolio. With a grand opening scheduled for November 21, 2024, the hotel offers convenient access to both the Las Vegas Strip and the Lake Mead Recreation Area.

DeSimone Gaming Founder

Joe DeSimone says, "The Atwell Suites is expected to be a welcome addition to the explosive growth of the Henderson area. It is the only all-suite accommodation in close proximity to the Pass Casino servicing the Water Street District, and we are excited to, once again, align with IHG."

The 90-room hotel is thoughtfully designed for guests seeking an inspiring space to work, recharge, and discover something new as they travel. Each suite features an in-room wet bar, coffee station, refrigerator, and microwave, along with a standing desk and sofa. All guests will have access to a complimentary hot breakfast, 24/7 beverage station including fresh bean-to-cup coffee, and a round the clock market with snacks and travel essentials.

Atwell Suites Henderson – at the Pass features a public area inclusive of a versatile meeting space known as 'The Study' as well as flexible spaces for socializing and relaxing in addition to a pool and fitness center. Unique to this property, DeSimone Gaming will introduce "Wine on Water," a cocktail lounge featuring specially curated wines alongside unique cocktails and bar bites. Atwell Suites Henderson – at the Pass will also offer an evening bar serving small plates paired with ready to drink cocktails, beer and wine.

Guests staying at the Atwell Suites who are members of the IHG One Rewards can both earn and redeem their points at the property. To book a stay, visit or call 1-877-424-2449.

About DeSimone Gaming.

DeSimone Gaming is wholly owned by real estate developer Joe DeSimone. After arriving in Henderson, Nevada, over 30 years ago, Joe DeSimone created First Federal Realty, a prominent company in Henderson's commercial, residential, and business sales and brokerage. DeSimone Gaming was born with the acquisition of Railroad Pass Casino and has grown to include the Pass Casino in Henderson's historic Water Street District. The hotel portfolio has now grown to include three properties including two IHG properties, the Holiday Inn Express and the Atwell Suites in Henderson. For more information visit .

About Atwell Suites:

Atwell Suites was designed for guests who are not simply booking a room, but seeking opportunities to discover, learn and grow as they travel. Atwell Suites properties offer all-studio suites featuring distinct zones for living and sleeping; a comfortable and inviting public area with flexible spaces for working or socializing; and a complimentary daily hot breakfast and an evening bar serving small plates paired with ready to drink cocktails, beer and wine. The brand opened its first properties in Miami and Denver in 2022, and currently is available for franchising in the U.S. and Canada with consideration for both new build construction and conversion properties. To learn more about the Atwell Suites brand, visit atwellsuites .

