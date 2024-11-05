REV And Cobank Double Down On Donations To Local, Non-Profit Organizations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Local communications provider and rural America-serving cooperative come together to donate $25,000 to Southeast Louisiana community organizations

Gonzales, La., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REV recently partnered with CoBank through their annual Sharing Success program to make impactful donations to non-profits in various communities across South Louisiana. The collaboration between the two organizations positively affected four local non-profits – doubling donations – and totaling $25,000.

Annually, CoBank – a cooperative bank focusing on corporate citizenship efforts – provides matching funds to enhance partners' donations to the selected area non-profits. Through the Sharing Success program, REV and CoBank together provide essential funding that amplifies and impacts the community through corporate responsibility. Previous years have included similar contributions, highlighting a sustained commitment to community support by REV.

“REV remains committed to enhancing the communities we serve,” said Josh Descant, CEO of REV.“These donations are part of a broader effort to engage with local organizations and address diverse needs across different regions. We're always proud to partner with CoBank and look forward to continuing this charitable initiative.”

This year, the following non-profits were recipients of REV and CoBank's Sharing Success program (receiving the below amounts after REV's and CoBank's partnership matches were applied):



ALS Association Louisiana-Mississippi Chapter ($2500)

St. Tammany Hospital Foundation ($2500)

Lafourche Education Foundation ($5000) Bella Bowman Foundation ($15,000).

Representatives from each of the beneficiary organizations expressed their gratitude for continued support as they were each surprised with a ceremonial, large check as a celebration of the philanthropic donations.

"We are grateful for the support of REV's and CoBank's matching program," said Lindsay McElwee, ALS Association's managing director of Development – Ark., La., Miss., Okla., Texas.“Partnerships like this bring us closer to our vision of making ALS a livable disease until we can cure it."

“St. Tammany Health Foundation is so thrilled to partner with REV as we work to raise vital funds to support cancer patients in our community,” said Melanie Rudolph of St. Tammany Health Foundation,“From supplying fresh produce, nutritional supplements, and food staples through St. Tammany Cancer Center's Therapeutic Food Pantry to providing gas cards and rides to and from treatment for patients and their caregivers through the Transportation Assistance Program, REV's gift is making a true impact on the lives of cancer patients and their families in our community.”

"For the Lafourche Education Foundation, the generous investment from REV and CoBank represents more than just financial support; it's a profound commitment to the future of our community," said Deanna Lafont, executive director of LEF. "The funds raised for the Bayou King Cake Festival will directly benefit Lafourche Parish public school teachers and students through our grant programs and a variety of impactful initiatives. We are deeply grateful for REV's and CoBank's partnership and dedication to enhancing educational opportunities in our parish."

“We are so thankful local businesses like REV support us and our mission," said Kim Bowman.“It was a blessing when we were notified that one of their business partners, CoBank was also going to support us. Support like this only fuels us to do more, and it is such a warm feeling to know that others get behind us to help do what we do. High five, REV and CoBank!”

CoBank's Sharing Success program has been doubling the impact of rural communities across the country since 2012 and has contributed over $86 million to partners in combined donations. Through this partnership, REV has continued to share their and CoBank's combined funds with organizations that make the community a home.



