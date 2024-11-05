AKD Digital Solutions Appoints Srinivas Bondalapati As CDO To Drive Digital Transformation For PANA Holdings In Africa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mr. Daere Akobo, Chairman/GCEO, PANA HoldingsABUJA, NIGERIA, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AKD Digital Solutions, a leader in innovative digital transformation, is proud to announce Srinivas Bondalapati's appointment as its new Chief Digital Officer (CDO) for the PANA Holdings group. In this strategic role, Bondalapati will spearhead digital transformation initiatives across the entire PANA Holdings group and guide AKD Digital Solutions in delivering advanced technologies and services to clients throughout the African market.With a distinguished career spanning over 26 years, Bondalapati has successfully led transformative digital initiatives in diverse sectors, including Oil & Gas, Energy Infrastructure, Manufacturing, and Technology Solutions. His expertise has driven substantial business growth and operational excellence, underpinned by strategic technology management and the integration of innovative digital solutions."We are thrilled to welcome Srinivas as our Chief Digital Officer," said Mr. Daere Akobo, Chairman of PANA Holdings. "His exceptional expertise in digital strategy and technology leadership aligns perfectly with our ambitious vision. Srinivas's innovative approach will be pivotal in advancing AKD Digital Solutions and the broader PANA Holdings group as we continue to revolutionize digital transformation across the region."Bondalapati will prioritize enhancing AKD Digital Solutions, digital capabilities, driving innovation, and implementing strategic initiatives to keep the group and its clients agile and future ready. He will oversee the execution of transformative digital solutions for internal operations and client projects while cultivating strategic partnerships and harnessing emerging technologies to deliver outstanding results tailored to the African market."It is an honor to join a company that values both technological advancement and social impact," said Bondalapati. "PANA Holdings and AKD Digital Solutions are on the cusp of tremendous growth, and I am excited to collaborate with a talented team to deliver sustainable and impactful digital transformation. My focus will be on empowering our clients and enabling the group's digital evolution to ensure long-term success."Bondalapati's appointment underscores AKD Digital Solutions' commitment to expanding its footprint in the African market. His visionary leadership will fortify the company's standing as a digital transformation leader, emphasizing local empowerment, client success, and social responsibility.About PANA Holdings:PANA Holdings is a diversified conglomerate with interests in Energy Services, Exploration and Production Services, Digital Solutions and Project Development. With a strong presence in Africa and the entire globe, the group is committed to delivering innovative solutions, driving economic growth, and fostering long-term partnerships. For further information, visitAbout AKD Digital Solutions:AKD Digital Solutions is a global technology company that pioneers innovative digital solutions specializing in digital transformation, technology consulting, and training. With a deep understanding of various industries and a customer-centric approach, AKD Digital empowers organizations to unlock their full potential and achieve sustainable growth in the digital era. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, AKD Digital Solutions empowers businesses to navigate the digital landscape with confidence, driving growth and efficiency through cutting-edge technologies. For further information, visit

