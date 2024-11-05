Concurrent Utility Services Expands Offerings And Reach With Acquisition Of Atlantic Utility Constructors, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Concurrent Utility Services, an established provider of construction, installation and maintenance services for power and providers throughout the southeast, announces the strategic of Atlantic Utility Constructors, Inc.

The acquisition allows Concurrent to expand their geographic reach and services provided to the largest electric utility in the United States. Since 2018, Concurrent has been a familiar name in the Florida power as its teams have provided construction, plant hardening and storm restoration services to the two investor-owned utilities as well as electric membership coops.

Since 2002, Atlantic has been servicing Florida's leading utilities, providing powerline installation and maintenance services throughout Central and North Florida.

"Every day, 900 people move to the State of Florida. This places a huge strain on existing infrastructure and creates an immediate need to build more. Our acquisition of Atlantic allows us to expand our service offerings into the fast-growth central and northeast areas of the state," explained Steve

Sarno, Concurrent's CEO.

"Since Hurricane Irma in 2017, the state's two investor-owned utilities have spent billions in hardening their grid infrastructure including burying thousands of miles of power lines underground and there are many thousands left to go added Sarno. The Atlantic acquisition gives Concurrent additional, experienced underground construction teams situated in the fastest growing areas of the state. We are very excited about welcoming these professionals into the Concurrent family."

About Concurrent Utility Services: Concurrent is based in Sanford, FL (metro Orlando) and employs 200+ specially trained service technicians working from operation centers in Sanford, Rockledge, Daytona and Miami. Concurrent power utility customers include two of the largest investor-owned utilities in the country. It's telecom clients include all major wireless network operators, tower companies and many fiber providers.

