'Personal Loss To Me': CM Omar Pays Emotional Tribute To Devender Rana In J&K Assembly

11/5/2024 9:07:47 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Tuesday paid an emotional tribute to his dear friend and former colleague, Devender Singh Rana, who recently passed away after winning elections on a BJP ticket.

Speaking during obituary references in the assembly, Abdullah said,“There are 57 obituary references today, but I must take a moment to speak about one person who has been a close associate - Devender Singh Rana. He spent nearly two decades of my 26 years in Politics by my side.”

Amidst the solemn tributes, Abdullah's voice was filled with emotions as he recounted their journey together.

“I became the President of the National Conference, and Devender was my media advisor. When I became Chief Minister in 2009, he once again stepped into the role of advisor. Through every twist and turn, his dedication never faltered,” he said.

The chief minister's eyes glistened with unshed tears as he reflected on Rana's unwavering commitment to the party.

“He never complained when I reshuffled the ministries or when he was tasked with organisational work. His loyalty to the National Conference was unwavering, and his hard work was evident to all,” Abdullah said.

He made a gesture towards the opposition BJP benches and said,“You all witnessed it; wherever he was sent - be it Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, or Gujarat - he excelled.”

Abdullah shared a glimpse into Rana's humble beginnings, reminiscing“he started with a small Maruti service station who was often seen in mechanic uniform, diligently cleaning vehicles.”

“That was the essence of Devender - hardworking and humble which led to him being a successful businessman with an empire of showrooms but he always remained grounded,” he said.

As the chief minister continued, his voice broke, a sign of the depth of his sorrow.“In my 25-26 years of politics, many have come and gone, but the departure of Devender Singh Rana has left a profound impact on my heart.

“Today, I regret not realising how seriously ill he was; I would have sought to mend our relationship. Unfortunately, that opportunity never came, and now, we gather here to pay our tributes,” he said.

Abdullah's heartfelt words echoed through the assembly, capturing the essence of a friendship that transcended politics.“His loss is not just a political one for me; it is deeply personal. The regret of his departure will remain with me for the rest of my life.”

Kashmir Observer

