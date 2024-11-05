Jammu & Kashmir News: Encounter Breaks Out In Bandipora, Security Forces Exchange Fire With Terrorists
Date
11/5/2024 9:00:53 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) An encounter broke out in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening
- the latest in a spate of attacks and clashes. Security forces are currently exchanging fire with the terrorists in the Ketsun forest area.
More to come...
