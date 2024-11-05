HSA Group Launches AITC in Saudi Arabia, Marking a Strategic Shift Towards Leadership in the FMCG Sector

(MENAFN- TBWA RAAD) Riyadh, November 5th, 2024 – The Hayel Saeed Anam (HSA) Group has announced the official launch of its new company Advanced International Trading Company (AITC), which specializes in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking a significant move to strengthen its position in this sector. This launch comes in response to the rapid growth and increased demand for FMCGs, driven by population growth, rising income levels, and urban expansion—all aligning with “Saudi Vision 2030”.



AITC is poised to transform the Saudi FMCG landscape by introducing a dynamic portfolio of local and global brands, reflecting its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of Saudi consumers. As a first phase of the launch, the company has signed distribution agreements with prominent partners such as Arma Group from Egypt, Mama Sauce from Saudi Arabia, Sante from Poland, and Anadolu Grubu’s Soft Drink Group from Turkey. These partnerships underscore AITC's strategy to provide a diverse and comprehensive product lineup to meet the diverse needs of the market.



As part of its strategy, AITC is committed to building Saudi nationals’ human capital by providing career growth opportunities and tailored development plans, in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s focus on nurturing local talent through skills enhancement and leadership programs.



AITC Chairman, Jamal Abdulwasa Hayel Saeed, expressed confidence in the company’s vision and leadership: “The launch of AITC represents a defining moment in HSA Group’s journey of innovation and growth in the Saudi market. Our leadership team will effectively execute our strategy, ensuring AITC generates significant value in the Saudi market while contributing to Saudi Arabia’s economic growth.” He added, “HSA Group’s strategy also focuses on expanding some of its iconic brands in Saudi Arabia, such as Teashop, which will now expand beyond biscuits and confectionery to new product categories, further enhancing consumer choices and experiences.”



AITC CEO, Adnan Dawood, added: “We will leverage a multi-channel strategy to ensure maximum reach and accessibility, with products available through modern trade, discount stores, wholesale outlets, and catering channels.”



Building on HSA Group’s 45-year presence in Saudi Arabia, the launch of AITC reaffirms the group’s commitment to expanding its operations under “Saudi Vision 2030”. Commenting on the launch, Jamal Abdulwasa Hayel Saeed stated: “The notable efforts of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and the unprecedented transformation happening in Saudi Arabia, led by His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, have created vast opportunities for growth and innovation. This positive business climate has greatly inspired us, and the Saudi Ministry of Investment’s facilitation of investment law updates and streamlined processes has been instrumental in creating a business environment that enables growth, making our launch of AITC both timely and impactful.”



As AITC embarks on this exciting new chapter, it remains dedicated to forging strategic partnerships with both local and international enterprises, seizing opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s thriving FMCG sector, and contributing to the Kingdom's economic diversification efforts.



