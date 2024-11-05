Two Chinese Nationals Injured In Karachi Shooting By Unidentified Gunmen

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Karachi have announced that two Chinese citizens were in a shooting by unidentified gunmen in the city.

International reported that the attack occurred on Tuesday, November 5, in Karachi's commercial district.

No further details about the attack have been provided so far.

Previously, two Chinese citizens were killed, and 10 others were injured in a bombing near Karachi airport.

The Baloch Liberation Army, a organization, claimed responsibility for that incident.

Reports indicate that over the past decade, more than 20 Chinese citizens have been killed in similar attacks in Pakistan.

Jiang Zaidong, the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, condemned the attack on Chinese citizens in Pakistan and called for enhanced protection for them.

He emphasized that both countries could work together to combat terrorists targeting Chinese nationals.

The repeated attacks on Chinese nationals highlight the security risks faced by foreign workers in Pakistan, especially amid growing economic cooperation between China and Pakistan.

With thousands of Chinese personnel working on various projects in Pakistan, there is an urgent need for strengthened security measures to ensure their safety and to maintain the stability of Sino-Pakistani relations.

