US Election day starts as Harris, Trump end up in tie in midnight vote

(MENAFN) In a significant moment marking the official start of US Election Day 2024, candidate Kamala Harris and nominee Donald ended up in a tie during the iconic midnight vote. According to ABC News, this unusual electoral event took place in Dixville Notch, a small town in New Hampshire, which has a population of about 1.4 million residents. In this early session, both Vice President Harris and former President Trump received three votes each from the six registered voters in the town.



The voting demographic in Dixville Notch consisted of four registered Republicans and two undeclared voters, resulting in an evenly split decision regarding their presidential choice for this year’s election. Analysts have indicated that the overall race is expected to be very close, making this early voting outcome particularly noteworthy as it reflects the tight competition between the candidates.



Historically, voters in Dixville Notch have favored the Democratic nominee in the past two presidential elections. In 2020, the town voted unanimously for Joe Biden, giving him all five votes cast that year, which contributed to his eventual victory in the presidential race.



In the previous election cycle in 2016, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton secured four out of seven votes in Dixville Notch, while Trump garnered two votes, with Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson receiving one. Despite the split decision in the town, Trump ultimately won the overall election that year, serving a single term before being defeated by Biden and Harris in the following election.

