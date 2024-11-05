Israel announces issuance of 7,000 draft notices for ultra-Orthodox Jews

(MENAFN) On Monday, Israeli Defense Yoav Gallant announced the issuance of 7,000 new draft orders for ultra-Orthodox Jews, commonly known as Haredim, due to what he described as "urgent wartime needs" and ongoing challenges. This decision followed a meeting involving key military leaders, including Gallant, Israeli Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi, Deputy Chief of Staff Amir Baram, and Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, head of the Manpower Directorate.



The military's recommendation to send out the 7,000 draft notices was approved by Gallant during this meeting, reflecting an urgent requirement for more personnel in the current conflict. Since the escalation of hostilities in late July, only 900 of the 3,000 Haredim who received draft orders have reported to enlistment offices, underscoring the challenges in mobilizing this demographic.



Gallant emphasized that the ongoing war and related challenges necessitate additional soldiers, highlighting an operational need for broader national mobilization. Earlier reports from the Yedioth Ahronoth daily corroborated the Israeli army's urgent request for an extra 7,000 troops to address these needs.



In June, Israel's Supreme Court mandated the enlistment of Haredim into the military, cutting financial aid to religious institutions that harbor students unwilling to serve. However, prominent rabbis, regarded as spiritual leaders within the Haredi community, have urged their followers to resist the draft, even advising them to “tear up” their draft notices. This community, which makes up about 13 percent of Israel's population of 10 million, traditionally refrains from military service in favor of dedicating their lives to the study of the Torah.

